Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India has been dropped again and now comes at Rs. 12,990. The smartphone was notably launched in the country in April with a price tag of Rs. 16,990 that was reduced to Rs. 13,990 just earlier this month. The new price of the Galaxy J7 Duo is live on Amazon India and Samsung's online store. However, Flipkart is still selling the handset at the previously dropped price of Rs. 13,990. The latest price drop has brought the Galaxy J7 Duo to the segment that has the 4GB RAM variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Oppo Realme 1 that both are taking on the competition with their compelling specifications.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo with the latest price cut is available for purchase through Amazon India and Samsung's online store. Customers can also leverage the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale and make the purchase using their SBI credit or debit cards to get a 10 instant discount when paying through an SBI debit or credit card. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 7,515 of exchange discount in lieu of an old phone. Furthermore, there are no-cost EMI options on the online marketplace.

Alongside the availability of the price cut through online channels, the Galaxy J7 Duo is also reportedly available at Rs. 12,990 through offline retailers as well. Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom reported the price cut through a tweet on Friday. It is, however, unclear whether the price is permanent or a limited period discount. We've reached out to Samsung to get clarity on the development. This story will be updated as and when we'll receive a formal response.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo runs Android Oreo and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Exynos 7 Series SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the handset has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and an LED selfie flash. The frontal sensor is also capable of recognising faces to enable the Face Unlock feature as well as offers Selfie Focus and Beauty Mode.

Samsung has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 153.5x77.2x8.2mm.

