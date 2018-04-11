Samsung has quietly listed the Galaxy J7 Duo in India. The handset had recently been tipped to launch in India soon. Also, the smartphone was previously spotted in a user manual on Samsung's official site, where the company also listed a new Galaxy J7 model as SM-J720F/DS. These reports had revealed several specifications and features of the smartphone, including dual camera setup and Bixby Home. However, the Galaxy J7 Duo has now been listed on Samsung's India site, with most specifications listed.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India has not been revealed yet and there is no word on when Samsung will unveil the handset in India - we've reached out to the company for clarification. However, the screen seen in the images showcase the date 'April 23', which could be a hint towards the release date of the handset. Notably, the handset is not listed on any other e-commerce sites like Flipkart or Amazon yet. Also, GSMArena in a report revealed rest of the specifications showcasing an image received from a sales training session.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo runs Android. Though the listing does not reveal the version of the OS, earlier reports had suggested that the smartphone will come with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with HD resolution. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz, possibly the Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Processor. Additionally, the handset is equipped with 4GB of RAM, as per reports.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor, with f/1.9 aperture, flash, and auto-focus. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The main camera is capable of recording full-HD video (1080x1920 pixels) at 30 frames-per-second. The smartphone is said to come with 32GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J7 Duo include 4G VoLTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and Glonass. The handset is equipped with an accelerometer, a fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. It is said to be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy J7 Duo measures 153.5x77.2x8.2mm and weighs 174 grams.

