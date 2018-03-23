Now that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have released globally and the Galaxy Note 9 expected later this year, Samsung appears all set to launch its Galaxy J-series of smartphones. While there have been several rumours and leaks around the upcoming handsets such as Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6, the South Korean mobile maker is expected to unveil some more affordable smartphones in 2018. The smartphones in question are Galaxy J3 Orbit and Galaxy J7 Crown.

Samsung has filed trademark applications at US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the names Galaxy J3 Orbit and Galaxy J7 Crown. These devices have been categorised under "mobile phones, smartphones". However, there is no information about these smartphones available as of now. Interestingly, the other smartphone which has witnessed several leaks recently is the Galaxy J8 2018. It appears to be closer to a launch as a smartphone was allegedly spotted to have received a Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

As per Dutch website Mobiel Kopen, which spotted the certifications, the smartphone with the model number SM-J800FN refers to the Galaxy J8 (2018). While the certification does not reveal too many details about the smartphone, we do know that the handset will run Android 8.0 Oreo. To recall, a smartphone with the same model number was spotted in a benchmark listing earlier this month.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 7870 processor, featuring eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz along with LTE Cat.6 2CA Modem. Additionally, the phone may pack 3GB of RAM, though another listing had suggested a 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone. Additionally, it can have sensors of up to 16-megapixel for both front and rear cameras or 8-megapixel each in dual camera mode. Also, the phone is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 720x1280 pixels resolution.