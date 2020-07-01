Technology News
Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 Getting Android 10 With One UI 2.0 in India: Report

The software update for Galaxy J6/Galaxy On6 also brings June 2020 security patch.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 July 2020 10:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 Getting Android 10 With One UI 2.0 in India: Report

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6 were launched in 2018

Highlights
  • Galaxy J6 started receiving Android 10 in limited regions
  • The new update reportedly brings features such as Dark mode
  • Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6 pack Exynos 7 Octa 7870 SoC

Samsung Galaxy J6 and online-only variant Samsung Galaxy On6 are getting the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update, as per a report. The Galaxy J6 first started receiving Android 10 update in April but the rollout was limited to select regions. The new update also brings June 2020 security patch. Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy On6 users will see new features such as Dark mode, smoother animations, and more with the latest software iteration. Both the Samsung phones were launched in 2018 with Android 8 out-of-the-box and received Android 9 with One UI last year.

According to a screenshot published by SamMobile, the Android 10 over-the-air (OTA) update for the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6 carries the firmware J600GDXU6CTF4. The system update is 1427.94MB in size and also brings June 2020 Android security patch, the screenshot highlights.

Galaxy J6 users in India will get notified about the availability of the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update on their smartphone. Users can also check its availability by heading to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

The screenshot of the system update lists a bunch of updates for Galaxy J6 users. These include Dark mode, smoother animations, clearer app icons and system colours, improved title and button layout, and new wallpapers. It further recommends users to individually upgrade apps such as Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes following the software update.

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6, both received dual VoLTE support months after their launch. The Galaxy J6 received Android 9 Pie last year. Both the Samsung phones are powered by Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. They carry a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phones also pack a 3,000mAh battery.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy J6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display quality
  • Sleek design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Lots of software bloat
  • Weak processor
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy J6 review
Display 5.60-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 720x1480 pixels
Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy On6

Display 5.60-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8
Resolution 720x1480 pixels
