Samsung Galaxy J6 and online-only variant Samsung Galaxy On6 are getting the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update, as per a report. The Galaxy J6 first started receiving Android 10 update in April but the rollout was limited to select regions. The new update also brings June 2020 security patch. Samsung Galaxy J6 and Samsung Galaxy On6 users will see new features such as Dark mode, smoother animations, and more with the latest software iteration. Both the Samsung phones were launched in 2018 with Android 8 out-of-the-box and received Android 9 with One UI last year.

According to a screenshot published by SamMobile, the Android 10 over-the-air (OTA) update for the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6 carries the firmware J600GDXU6CTF4. The system update is 1427.94MB in size and also brings June 2020 Android security patch, the screenshot highlights.

Galaxy J6 users in India will get notified about the availability of the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update on their smartphone. Users can also check its availability by heading to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

The screenshot of the system update lists a bunch of updates for Galaxy J6 users. These include Dark mode, smoother animations, clearer app icons and system colours, improved title and button layout, and new wallpapers. It further recommends users to individually upgrade apps such as Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes following the software update.

Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy On6, both received dual VoLTE support months after their launch. The Galaxy J6 received Android 9 Pie last year. Both the Samsung phones are powered by Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. They carry a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phones also pack a 3,000mAh battery.

