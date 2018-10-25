Celebrating this festive season with customers, Samsung has brought new Best Buy prices of its range of affordable smartphones, including the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J2 (2018), and Galaxy J2 Core. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the new prices are limited between October 25 and November 15. When asked to comment, Samsung confirmed the new prices to be part of its Diwali offer. The South Korean giant is already one of the leaders in the smartphone market in India and is eyeing a five percent rise in its market share. The company is also competing against Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo that are actively offering their distinguished budget-friendly models in the country.

Among other models, Gadgets 360 has learnt that the Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB that was launched at Rs. 16,490 is available with a Best Buy price of Rs. 12,990. The Galaxy J6 32GB storage variant, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 11,490. It was launched at Rs. 13,990. Earlier this month, both Galaxy J6 models reportedly received a price cut and were available at Rs. 12,490 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 13,990 for the 64GB version.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 16GB storage variant that arrived at Rs. 9,990 is available at 8,250, while the Galaxy J2 (2018) that was launched at Rs. 8,190 now comes with a Best Buy price of Rs. 6,990. The Galaxy J2 Core, which debuted as the company's first Android Go handset at Rs. 6,190, is available during the ongoing festive season at Rs. 5,990.

Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J2 (2018), and Galaxy J2 Core specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy J6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. This is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera along with an f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera along with the same f/1.9 aperture. Besides, there is a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Review

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy J4 runs Android Oreo on top of Samsung Experience UX and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB storage. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera along with a selfie flash. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy J2 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and has a 5-inch qHD (960x540 pixels) Super AMOLED display. There is a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Both are accompanied by an LED flash. Lastly, there is a 2,600mAh battery on board.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy J2 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel rear camera paired with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 2,600mAh battery.