Samsung Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J8 Price Cut in India, Now Start at Rs. 14,490

, 03 December 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J8 both feature Infinity Display panels and dual rear camera setup

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J6+ price is now listed at Rs. 14,490
  • However, the Galaxy J8 price has been slashed to Rs. 15,990
  • The new prices are available through Amazon India and Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy J6+ and the Galaxy J8 prices have been slashed in India. With the new move, the Galaxy J6+ is now available at Rs. 14,490, while the Galaxy J8 comes with a new price tag of Rs. 15,990. Both Samsung Galaxy models feature 18.5:9 Infinity Display panels and a dual rear camera setup. There is also Samsung Experience UX on top of Android Oreo. Samsung has additionally provided a Live Focus feature that lets users bring focus to the foreground while blurring out the background using an on-screen slider.

As a result of the new price cut, the Samsung Galaxy J6+ that was launched at Rs. 15,990 in September is now available at Rs. 14,490. The Galaxy J8, on the other hand, debuted at Rs. 18,990 back in June but is now available at Rs. 15,990. The new prices are listed on Amazon.in and Flipkart, while the Samsung India e-Store is yet to receive an update in line with the latest price cut. We've reached to Samsung India for clarity on the price drops. Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom first reported the new prices through a tweet.

Earlier this month, Samsung dropped the prices of the Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy A8 Star in India. The Galaxy A6+ price slashed to Rs. 18,990, whereas the Galaxy A8 Star received the new best buy price tag of Rs. 29,990.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy J6+ runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top Samsung Experience UX and features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. Both rear and front camera modules have LED flash units.

The Galaxy J6+ has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of connectivity, there are options including 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors on the Galaxy J6+ include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery and measures 161.4x76.9x7.9mm.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J8 runs Samsung Experience UX on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture at the front. The smartphone supports a Face Unlock feature and includes a variable selfie flash.

Samsung has provided 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Galaxy J8 also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, hall sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 159.2x75.7x8.2mm.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy J6+

Samsung Galaxy J6+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor performance
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Too expensive for what it offers
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy J6+ review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1480 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung Galaxy J8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Solid build quality
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Lacks essential sensors
  • Slow fingerprint & face recognition
  • Mild focus hunting issues with camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy J8 review
Display6.00-inch
Processor1.6GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
