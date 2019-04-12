Technology News

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie Update With One UI Starts Rolling Out: Report

12 April 2019
Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in India last year with Samsung Experience UX based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy J6 Android Pie update is reportedly rolling out in Italy

The update enhances the user experience with One UI

Galaxy J6 is said to have received firmware version J600FNXXU3BSD1

Samsung Galaxy J6 has reportedly started getting Android 9 Pie. The latest software update for the Galaxy J6 is said to be rolling out in Italy at the initial stage. Among other changes, it brings Samsung's One UI custom skin on top of Android Pie. The update is also likely to bring the key Android Pie features to enhance the user experience. To recall, the Galaxy J6 was launched in India back in May last year with Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy J6 is currently rolling out over-the-air in Italy, according to a report by SamMobile. It is said to carry firmware version J600FNXXU3BSD1.

Samsung has provided One UI on the Galaxy J6 through the Android Pie update. The proprietary skin initially arrived on Samsung flagships, though it recently made way to models such as the Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), and Galaxy A8+ (2018).

Details about the Android Pie rollout for the Galaxy J6 in markets other than Italy, including India, are yet to be revealed.

 

Notably, the Galaxy J6 isn't the only model in Samsung's Galaxy J series that has started receiving the Android Pie update. The Galaxy J8 also last week reportedly got the Android Pie update with One UI in Russia.

The Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 13,990. However, Samsung in January dropped its initial price to Rs. 10,490.

Samsung Galaxy J6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J6 was launched with Samsung Experience UX based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 'Infinity Display' panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy J6 has an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone also has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the part of optics, the Galaxy J6 sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.9 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/1.9 lens. Both camera sensors come with a single LED flash.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 149.3x70.2x8.2mm.

Comments

