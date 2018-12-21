NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Samsung Galaxy J6 aka Galaxy On6 Receiving Auto Brightness Feature, Dual VoLTE Support via OTA Update

Samsung Galaxy J6 aka Galaxy On6 Receiving Auto Brightness Feature, Dual VoLTE Support via OTA Update

21 December 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 OTA update brings a bunch of new features to the smartphone

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J6 updated with auto brightness feature
  • The OTA update brings dual VoLTE support to Samsung Galaxy J6
  • The Samsung Galaxy J6 update also brings December security patch

Samsung Galaxy J6 is now receiving a software update that enables auto brightness by using the selfie camera. This new software update will help the Galaxy J6 to use the selfie camera to gauge ambient light and set the screen brightness accordingly. Users of this smartphone had to change screen brightness manually till date since this phone lacked an ambient light sensor. The update also brings dual VoLTE functionality, apart from AR Emojis.

The South Korean electronics giant has been rolling out this feature to its budget smartphones which lack the ambient light sensor, and a report by Sammobile notes it is coming to the Samsung Galaxy J6. Samsung's Galaxy J8 got an update last month which enabled this auto brightness feature along with dual VoLTE and AR Emojis. The same update is also rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy On6 which is similar to the Galaxy J6 but is available exclusively online in India.

Samsung has also combined the December security patch with these features for the J6 which is the most recent security patch. The new firmware update is around 286MB in size and will be available over-the-air (OTA). Along with the auto brightness feature, Samsung is also rolling out dual VoLTE support. This would enable users to use two 4G VoLTE SIM cards on the Galaxy J6, something that wasn't possible earlier. Samsung Galaxy J6 users will see a notification when an update becomes available for their smartphone or download it manually by going to the Software update section in Settings, and selecting Download updates manually.

We had seen this feature first when we reviewed the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy J2 Core which also lacked an ambient light sensor. With this feature, the selfie camera gauges the ambient light around it when the phone is unlocked and set the screen brightness accordingly. While it doesn't work all the time like an ambient light sensor, it is a good workaround for phones that lack this sensor. This feature can make its way to the Galaxy J4 as well which lack the crucial sensor.

