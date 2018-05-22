Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ are available for purchase in India from today. All these new Galaxy series handsets are on sale through Paytm Mall, Samsung E-Store, and major retail stores. The Galaxy J6 will also be available through Flipkart, while the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ will be available through Amazon India. The smartphones come in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options and sport Samsung's Infinity Display design.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, and Galaxy J6 price, launch offers

The Galaxy A6 price in India starts at Rs. 21,990 for the 32GB onboard storage variant, while its 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,990. The Galaxy A6+, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 25,990. In contrast, the Galaxy J6 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,990 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB onboard storage, whereas its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,490. Customers purchasing the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ through ICICI Bank credit cards or via Paytm Mall are eligible to avail a cashback worth Rs. 3,000. Purchases of the Galaxy J6 using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards or Paytm Mall come with a cashback worth Rs. 1,500. Additionally, Samsung is offering 'One-time Screen Replacement Offer' that is valid until June 20.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, and Galaxy J6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience on top and features a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with Samsung's Infinity Display design and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7 series SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the back, it has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, while a 16-megapixel sensor is available on the front with an f/1.9 aperture. Both cameras come with an LED flash.

For storing content, the Galaxy A6 has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, it has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and packs a 3000mAh battery.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A6+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based Samsung Experience and has a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity Display design and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/1.9 aperture lens on top. On the front, a 24-megapixel camera sensor is available with an f/1.9 aperture. Both camera setups have LED flash modules.

Unlike the Galaxy A6 that comes with two storage options, the Galaxy A6+ has a single, 64GB onboard storage variant that supports microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, it houses a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and packs a 3500mAh battery.

Coming to the Galaxy J6, the dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Samsung Experience on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and has a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/1.9 aperture is available on the front.

In terms of storage, the Galaxy J6 comes in 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both support storage expansion via microSD (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it includes a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a 3000mAh battery.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.