Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) Specifications Leaked

 
05 December 2017
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) to be launched this month
  • Galaxy J5 specifications said toinclude Exynos 7570 SoC and 3GB RAM
  • The smartphone will reportedly run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box

More than a year after the launch of the Galaxy J5 Prime (2016), Samsung is apparently gearing up to announce the Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) later this month. The smartphone appears to have had its specification sheet leaked – suggesting the imminent launch of the device. Previously, the handset was spotted on the US FCC, as well as benchmark sites.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) specifications sheet was shared by HowTechHack and reveals most of the internals of the upcoming smartphone. According to the sheet, the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 7570 SoC with four 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 cores. It also has a Mali-T720 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card.

The Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) reportedly bears a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone has a 5-inch LCD display; Samsung has probably skipped AMOLED to further lower the cost. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the front of the new Galaxy J5 Prime. It will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Powering the internals will be a 2500mAh battery, under the hood.

The original Galaxy J5 Prime was debuted in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 14,790. The handset originally had 16GB inbuilt storage but Samsung brought its 32GB variant earlier this year that went on sale at Rs. 14,900. It came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow though it is said to have received an update to Android Nougat just last month.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Galaxy J5 2016, Galaxy J5 Prime (2017), Galaxy J5 smartphone

 
 

