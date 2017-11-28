Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) Spotted on US FCC, Benchmark Sites

More than a year after launching its predecessor, Samsung is now apparently developing the Galaxy J5 Prime (2017). The new handset has received a certification by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US - suggesting an imminent launch schedule.

The documents submitted for the FCC certification, which are listed online, confirm that Samsung is preparing a new handset with model number SM-G571F. This suggests the Galaxy J5 Prime successor as the smartphone that was launched in India back in September last year had model number SM-G570F. Digging into the submitted documents reveals that the upcoming Galaxy series handset will have 142.7mm of height and 69.6mm of width. The FCC listing also points to the availability of Bluetooth 4.2 Low-energy (LE), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and 4G LTE.

Samsung has not provided any major hardware details on the documents submitted to the FCC. However, the specifications of the Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) had emerged on a benchmark site recently, as spotted by folks at SamMobile. The site listed the smartphone with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and confirmed the presence of an Exynos 7570 chip with a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, Mali-T720 GPU, and 3GB of RAM. The smartphone was also spotted with 32GB of onboard storage, 12-megapixel rear camera sensor, 7-megapixel front camera sensor and an HD (1280x720 pixels) screen. The benchmark listing points to a 4.8-inch display, which is smaller than the 5-inch display of the original Galaxy J5 Prime. However, the new handset is likely to retain the same screen size.

Details about the launch of the Galaxy J5 Prime (2017) are yet to surface. Nevertheless, considering the recent FCC certification and the benchmark listing, the new Samsung smartphone is expected to be announced sometime before the end of this year.

The original Galaxy J5 Prime was debuted in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 14,790. The handset originally had 16GB internal storage but Samsung brought its 32GB variant earlier this year that went on sale at Rs. 14,900. It came with Android 6.0 Marshmallow though reportedly received an update to Android Nougat just last month.