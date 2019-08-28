Samsung has been steadily releasing Android updates for its low-end phones, upgrading them to Android Pie. The latest phone to receive the Android Pie update is the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), which has reportedly started receiving the Android Pie update with Samsung's One UI. However, the Android Pie update for the two-year-old Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is being rolled out in a phased manner, and there is no word when it will reach users across the globe.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), as the name clearly suggests, was launched two years back running Android 7.0 Nougat and received the Android 8.1 Oreo update in August last year. Samsung has finally decided to upgrade the software and has now reportedly started rolling out the Android Pie update for the affordable phone. As per a report from SamMobile, the Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is only available in Russia as of now and appears to be a part of a phased rollout.

The update also brings the August 2019 Android security patch. Unfortunately, there is no word from Samsung as to when the update will be released for Galaxy J5 (2017) users in all markets where the phone is sold. If you live in Russia and are yet to receive the Android Pie update on your Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), you can check for it manually by going to Software Update > Download updates manually option in the Settings app.

As for the phone itself, the Galaxy J5 (2017) features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display and draws power from the by the 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone features a 13-megapixel camera on both the front and rear, and comes equipped with a 3,000mAh battery.