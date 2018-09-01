NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime Budget Phones Spotted on Official Vietnam Site

, 01 September 2018
The new Samsung phones spotted on Vietnam site have model numbers SM-J415F/DS and SM-J610F/DS

  • Galaxy J4 Prime has been listed with model number SM-J415F/DS
  • Galaxy J6 Prime gets model number SM-J610F/DS
  • Both phones are expected to launch in The Netherlands and Vietnam

Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime are all set to be the South Korean manufacturer's upcoming smartphones, if support pages on the company's Vietnamese portal are to be believed. Two new smartphones with model numbers SM-J415F/DS and SM-J610F/DS have been spotted on the website, which point towards the impending launch of the Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime. These two smartphones are expected to be from the budget segment, and sit alongside the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6.

Both smartphones are expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and be powered by Qualcomm's range of Snapdragon processors, as per a report by Dutch blog GalaxyClub.nl. These are the Vietnamese support pages for the Galaxy J4 Prime and Galaxy J6 Prime. The report suggests that the two phones will be first made available in The Netherlands and Vietnam.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy J4 sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Samsung Exynos 7570 SoC, paired with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage. The phone sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy J6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Infinity Display design. The phone is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). As for optics, the handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J6 Prime
Oppo F9 Pro
