Samsung Galaxy J4, the company's latest budget smartphone, is claimed to have silently been launched in India. According to information obtained from an established Mumbai-based mobile retailer, the Galaxy J4 is now in India at a price of Rs. 9,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. Notably, the smartphone does not sport an Infinity Display with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio, unlike the recently launched Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6 series in India. However, it comes with Android Oreo, a Super AMOLED display, and an LED selfie flash.

As we mentioned, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom on Thursday took to Twitter to reveal that the Samsung Galaxy J4 is now available in India. According to the retail box, this phone is part of Samsung's "Make for India" initiative, and its specifications match with the variant spotted last week in Pakistan and Ukraine. We've reached out to Samsung for confirmation of the India launch, and we'll update this space when we hear back.

Samsung Galaxy J4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J4 runs Samsung Experience on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 16:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy J4 gets a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and support for full-HD (1080p) video recording. On the front, the phone bears a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with LED selfie flash. As for storage, the phone comes with 16GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). There is a 3000mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy J4 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Lastly, the smartphone measures 151.7x77.2x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ in India. All these smartphones sport the company's Super AMOLED Infinity Display, while only the Galaxy J8 and Galaxy A6+ come with full-HD+ panels and a rear dual camera setup.