Samsung Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ seem all set for an official unveiling soon. The two upcoming smartphones have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG's portal, and are expected to be launched by Samsung soon, with no information around whether India would be among the first markets to get them. The two phones have been spotted with model numbers SM-J610 and SM-J415, respectively. Yet another Samsung phone, this time from the Galaxy A series, has been spotted on the tech giant's Spanish website and may be launched in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG, as first reported by Dutch blog Galaxy Club. With model number SM-J610F, the Galaxy J6+ has been listed to arrive in single- and dual-SIM variants. This phone was previously reported to get the Samsung Galaxy J6 Prime moniker. Even the Galaxy J4+ was expected to get the Galaxy J4 Prime name tag. As per reports, the two phones are expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo, and will be powered by Qualcomm's range of SoCs, instead of Samsung's in-house Exynos lineup. Both of the phones are reported to be made available first in The Netherlands and Vietnam.

Another report from Galaxy Club gives us a look at an upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones, with model number SM-A750N, which has been listed on Samsung Spain's website. Apart from the fact that this phone will have dual-SIM support, there are no other details on this handset including specifications, pricing, and design elements. It could be the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2019) or the Galaxy A7 (2018).

A recent report had Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh stating that the company would soon look to rethink its mid-range smartphone segment strategy by adding new features at an affordable price point. These would be the next few offerings from the South Korean giant ever since that announcement and it would be interesting to see what differentiation these handsets offer compared to the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6.

