  Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ Receiving Android Pie Update With One UI: Report

Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ Receiving Android Pie Update With One UI: Report

All three phones were running Android Oreo with Samsung Experience UX previously.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 11:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy J6+ is reportedly receiving Android Pie in India, Iraq, and Germany

Highlights
  • Samsung has reportedly offered its One UI through Android Pie update
  • Android Pie reportedly comes along with April Android security patch
  • Earlier this month, Galaxy J6 received Android Pie update

Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J6+ are reportedly getting their Android Pie updates. While the Galaxy J4 is said to have received the Android Pie update initially in Panama, the Galaxy J4+ is reported to have got the new update in Thailand, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The update for the Galaxy J6+, on the other hand, is reportedly rolling out in India, Iraq, and Germany. The Android Pie update for the Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J6+ comes along with Samsung's One UI.

The Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ includes the April Android security patch, reports SamMobile. Alongside the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+, the Android Pie update has also reportedly hit the Galaxy J4 users in Panama at the initial stage.

Samsung is said to have provided its One UI alongside the key Android Pie features on the Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J6+. There are also various bug fixes and improvements as a part of the new update.

Similar to other software updates, Samsung is reportedly rolling out the Android Pie update for the Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, and Galaxy J6+ through an over-the-air (OTA) package. You can, however, check its availability on your device manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually. The handsets in question were previously running Android Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top.

 

As we mentioned, prior to the latest rollout, Samsung brought the Android Pie update for the Galaxy J6. The update reportedly arrived in Italy earlier this month and in few days it was said to have reached India recently.

Samsung Galaxy J4+

Samsung Galaxy J4+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Poor performance
  • Disappointing cameras
  • Too expensive for what it offers
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy J4+ review
Display6.00-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 425
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1480 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
