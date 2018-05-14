Samsung Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 specifications have surfaced online. The latest development emerges days after the Galaxy J4 debuted across Samsung's official support pages in India, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia. A Geekbench listing back in February also detailed the existence of the Galaxy J6 that revealed the handset with model number SM-J600F. Similar to the existing Galaxy J-Series models, the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 are expected to include a S bike mode and an Ultra Data Savings feature. These two features are useful in developing markets, including India and China.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy J6 will come with a 5.6-inch AMOLED Infinity Display that is expected to come with an HD+ (720x1480 pixels) resolution. The handset is said to have an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, coupled with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options, and include a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor as well as an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. On the back, it is also rumoured to include a fingerprint sensor - similar to what we've seen on a wide range of smartphones offered by companies such as Asus, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

The Galaxy J6 is said to come in 32GB and 64GB of storage options that both will be expandable via a microSD card. It is also claimed to have dual-SIM support alongside LTE Cat.4 connectivity and a 3000mAh battery. Furthermore, a metal body is reportedly covering the Galaxy J6 to make it a compelling option.

Coming to the Galaxy J4, the handset that recently reached the National Communication Propagation Committee (NCC) of Taiwan for approval is said to have a 5.5-inch standard HD display. It hasn't been defined whether the display has an LCD panel or a Super AMOLED one. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to have a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. It is spotted to include a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor - both sensors come with an LED flash. The handset is also said to have dual-SIM slots with 4G LTE connectivity and a 3000mAh battery.

Moreover, Samsung is reported to have opted for Android 8.0 Oreo for both the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6. We can safely say that the Oreo experience will have a proprietary Samsung Experience UX as an icing.

Samsung hasn't announced any details about the launch of the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6. However, considering the growth in their rumours and the recent revelations through NCC and Geekbench, both are likely to be announced sometime in the coming future. The two new Galaxy J-Series models are also expected to come alongside the Galaxy J8 that has already appeared in a benchmark listing.