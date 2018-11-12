Samsung Galaxy J4 Core has now become official. The smartphone, which is the company's second Android Go-powered model, was previously a part of rumours but is now formally listed with all its key specifications. The sports a 6-inch HD+ display and features a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with a selfie camera. Back in August, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy J2 Core that debuted with preloaded features such as Optimised Data Control and Ultra Data Saving to target smartphone buyers in emerging markets. The smartphone was the first Galaxy model to be a part of Google's Android Go programme and came with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

The price and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core are yet to be revealed. However, the listing on the Samsung Mobile Press website has confirmed its existence as well as highlighted all its key specifications. The online listing also shows the official renders of the handset. All this is identical to what was spotted in Brazil earlier this month.

While the price of the Galaxy J4 Core is still a mystery, Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 Core in India with a price tag of Rs. 6,190. The handset also recently received a festive discount and is currently on sale at Rs. 5,990.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J4 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) TFT LCD panel. Under the hood, there is a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone flaunts an 8-megapixel camera at the back along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera at the front along with the same f/2.2 aperture. There is also an LED flash available on the front and back to help capture shots in a dark environment.

Samsung has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy J4 Core that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery and measures 160.6x76.1x7.9mm.

To recall, the Galaxy J2 Core arrived with a 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) TFT display, quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone also had a 2,600mAh battery and measured 143.4x72.1x8.9mm.