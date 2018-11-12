NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Running Android Go With 6 Inch HD+ Display, 3,300mAh Battery Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Running Android Go With 6-Inch HD+ Display, 3,300mAh Battery Unveiled

, 12 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Running Android Go With 6-Inch HD+ Display, 3,300mAh Battery Unveiled

Similar to the previous model, Samsung Galaxy J4 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J4 Core has now been officially listed
  • It features a 6-inch HD+ TFT display
  • The smartphone has an 8-megapixel rear camera

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core has now become official. The smartphone, which is the company's second Android Go-powered model, was previously a part of rumours but is now formally listed with all its key specifications. The sports a 6-inch HD+ display and features a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with a selfie camera. Back in August, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy J2 Core that debuted with preloaded features such as Optimised Data Control and Ultra Data Saving to target smartphone buyers in emerging markets. The smartphone was the first Galaxy model to be a part of Google's Android Go programme and came with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

The price and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core are yet to be revealed. However, the listing on the Samsung Mobile Press website has confirmed its existence as well as highlighted all its key specifications. The online listing also shows the official renders of the handset. All this is identical to what was spotted in Brazil earlier this month.

While the price of the Galaxy J4 Core is still a mystery, Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 Core in India with a price tag of Rs. 6,190. The handset also recently received a festive discount and is currently on sale at Rs. 5,990.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J4 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) TFT LCD panel. Under the hood, there is a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone flaunts an 8-megapixel camera at the back along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera at the front along with the same f/2.2 aperture. There is also an LED flash available on the front and back to help capture shots in a dark environment.

Samsung has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy J4 Core that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,300mAh battery and measures 160.6x76.1x7.9mm.

To recall, the Galaxy J2 Core arrived with a 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) TFT display, quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone also had a 2,600mAh battery and measured 143.4x72.1x8.9mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core

Display6.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1480 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy J4 Core specifications, Samsung Galaxy J4 Core, Samsung
Alibaba Nets Record $30 Billion in Singles' Day Haul, but Growth Rate Plunges
Facebook 'Lasso' Short Form Video App Launched for Android, iOS
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Running Android Go With 6-Inch HD+ Display, 3,300mAh Battery Unveiled
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  2. Xiaomi Raises Prices of Mobiles and Other Products by up to Rs. 2,000
  3. Google Duo Now Gives Cash Rewards to New Users, Referrers in India
  4. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Fallout 76
  6. Amazon Strikes Deal With Apple to Officially Sell iPhones, iPads, and Macs
  7. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  8. Airtel Giving Free Netflix Access to Postpaid Users: How to Avail Offer
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download
  10. Google Says Dark Mode Can Help Improve Battery Life on Android Devices
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.