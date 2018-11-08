NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With Front Flash Listed Online

, 08 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With Front Flash Listed Online

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core has been listed on a Brazilian store

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is listed offer 1GB RAM
  • It offers 16GB internal storage, 6-inch HD+ display
  • The device packs a 3,300mAh battery

Samsung is apparently looking to expand its Galaxy J4 series, and a listing in Brazil for the Android Go-based Galaxy J4 Core smartphone has now been spotted. The listing seems to be an error, with the store claiming that the smartphone is out of stock. However, the listing is still alive, and it reveals the smartphone's design and specifications as well. The device is seen sporting a Blue colour, and the budget offering packs a 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a dual-SIM tray slot.

The Colombo.com store lists the Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Samsung Galaxy J4 Core as supporting dual-SIM slots, and featuring a 6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a 274ppi pixel density. The listing states that the J4 Core is powered by an 1.4GHz quad-core CPU paired with 1GB of RAM. Internal storage it at 16GB, and this is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Optics include an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, paired with an LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED flash as well. Camera modes include panoramic, Pro, dynamic focus, auto, super slow-mo, emoji AR, and timelapse.

Connectivity is listed to include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GPRS, and more. The Samsung Galaxy J4 Core packs a 3,300mAh battery, and sensors on board include accelerometer, geomagnetic, proximity and light sensor. The smartphone weighs 170 grams, and the dimensions are listed to be at 160.6x76.1x7.9mm.

Design wise, the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is seen to sport considerable bezel on the top and bottom portion of the display. The power button is seen on the right edge of the device, and the volume button is seen on the left edge. The smartphone is seen with a single camera setup at the back with the Samsung logo right underneath it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core

Display6.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1480 pixels
RAM1GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy J4 Core, Samsung Galaxy j4 Core Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Calls for Online Regulation
Microsoft's Head of Cortana, Javier Soltero, Quits
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With Front Flash Listed Online
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  3. How Apple Is Losing Its Grip on the Indian Market
  4. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  5. AMD Zen 2 Architecture Unveiled, 7nm Epyc Server CPUs Announced for 2019
  6. Samsung Details Foldable Smartphone Form Factor With a Prototype
  7. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  8. Scientists Push Back Against Harvard 'Alien Spacecraft' Theory
  9. Xiaomi Launches Its Apple AirPods Rivals, Called Mi AirDots Youth Edition
  10. MIUI 10 Update to Roll Out to 21 More Smartphones in Second Wave: Xiaomi
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.