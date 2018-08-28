NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J4 3GB RAM Variant Price Cut in India

, 28 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy J4 3GB RAM Variant Price Cut in India

Samsung Galaxy J4 price cut already reflects on Amazon.in and Samsung's e-store.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J4 was launched in India in May
  • The base variant got a price cut in July this year
  • The new price reflects on Amazon and Samsung e-store

Samsung Galaxy J4 was launched in the Indian market in May this year in two configurations - one with 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage and another with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. Within a few weeks of launch, the base variant received a Rs. 500 price cut in India, and now the premium version has got a Rs. 1,000 price reduction. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model of the Galaxy J4 is now available for a new price of Rs. 10,990, compared to its launch price of Rs. 11,990.

This development comes to us courtesy reputed Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. We have reached out to Samsung to confirm whether this is permanent price cut or just a temporary offer, and will update this space accordingly. The new price already reflects on Amazon.in and Samsung's own e-store. The smartphone is available in India in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy J4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J4 runs Samsung Experience on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with 16 million colour depth. The handset is powered by a quad-core Samsung Exynos 7570 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy J4 sports a single rear 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture, auto focus, and an LED flash. On the front, the Galaxy smartphone bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and front flash. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy J4 measures 151.7x77.2x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
Google Tez to Now Be Called Google Pay, Pre-Approved Loans Coming to the Platform
Kerala Floods: Google Pledges $1 Million for Relief Work
Samsung Galaxy J4 3GB RAM Variant Price Cut in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. HMD Global Acquires Nokia's Iconic PureView Trademark
  2. Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans
  3. Realme 2 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8,990: Highlights
  4. Realme 2 With Display Notch, Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India
  6. Realme 2 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. iPhone X-Inspired 2018 iPhones to Launch With New Colours, Bigger Screens
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Low Repairability Score in iFixit Teardown
  9. iPhone 2018 LCD Variant to Be Delayed, Apple Pencil Support Unlikely: Kuo
  10. Honor 9N to Go on Flash Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.