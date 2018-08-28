Alter Army: an Unforgiving Indian Game That Reminded Me of Super Meat Boy
Samsung Galaxy J4 was launched in the Indian market in May this year in two configurations - one with 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage and another with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage. Within a few weeks of launch, the base variant received a Rs. 500 price cut in India, and now the premium version has got a Rs. 1,000 price reduction. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model of the Galaxy J4 is now available for a new price of Rs. 10,990, compared to its launch price of Rs. 11,990.
This development comes to us courtesy reputed Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. We have reached out to Samsung to confirm whether this is permanent price cut or just a temporary offer, and will update this space accordingly. The new price already reflects on Amazon.in and Samsung's own e-store. The smartphone is available in India in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.
The dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J4 runs Samsung Experience on top of Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with 16 million colour depth. The handset is powered by a quad-core Samsung Exynos 7570 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage.
In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy J4 sports a single rear 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture, auto focus, and an LED flash. On the front, the Galaxy smartphone bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and front flash. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy J4 measures 151.7x77.2x8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.
