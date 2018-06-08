Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) have been launched as the successors to the Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) that debuted in June last year. Samsung hasn't specified the prices of the new Galaxy J series models, or provided complete specifications. However, it highlighted in the official release that both will be "affordable". The handsets will roll out in the US through select retail and carrier partners starting this month and throughout the summer. Details about their availability and price around the globe aren't revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018), Galaxy J7 (2018) specifications

The Android-running Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It has an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with an f/1.9 aperture lens and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. Samsung hasn't mentioned the battery capacity of the new handset, though it stated that the smartphone will have a "long-lasting" battery.

Unlike the Galaxy J3 (2018), the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) has a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an f/1.7 aperture lens, while its front panel has a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The company also says that there is a large battery, but there isn't any detail about the battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and Galaxy J7 (2018) will come with Samsung Knox integration. Moreover, the handsets will include the Samsung+ app to offer real-time customer care support with features such as Live Voice Chat, community support, and tips among others.

"When it comes to smartphones, we know that one size doesn't fit all. The Galaxy lineup is designed to give consumers the flexibility to choose the phone that best fits their needs," said Justin Denison, senior vice president, Mobile Product Strategy and Marketing at Samsung Electronics America, in a press release while announcing the launch. "The J3 delivers high-quality features at a great price, and the J7 with its huge HD screen and amazing, advanced camera, is built for users who want more."

To recall, the Galaxy J3 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) were launched alongside the Galaxy J5 (2017) back in June last year with Android 7.0 Nougat and 4G VoLTE support. The Galaxy J3 (2017) had a 5-inch HD display and was powered by an Exynos 7 Quad (7570) SoC, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. It also had a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front camera, 16GB of onboard storage, and a 2600mAh battery. In contrast, the Galaxy J7 (2017) included a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, 1.6GHz octa-core SoC, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 13-megapixel front and rear camera sensors, and a 3600mAh battery.