Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) has started getting Android 9 Pie, according to a report. The update is said to be rolling out in Russia and Vietnam. The Galaxy J3 (2017) was launched alongside the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017) back in June 2017. Samsung originally offered the Android 7.0 Nougat on the Galaxy J3 (2017). The Android Pie update along with One UI 1.1 recently reached the Galaxy J7 (2017). A similar software update was released for the Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro.

The Android Pie update is rolling out in Russia and Vietnam for the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) with build numbers J330FXXU3CSG6 and J330GDXU3CSG7, respectively, as reported by Android blog GetDroidTips. The update includes the July 2019 Android security patch. Also, we can expect the latest One UI version.

Since the update rollout has reportedly been started in just a couple of markets, it would take some time to reach your Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017). Nevertheless, you can manually check its availability by going to Settings > Software update.

As we mentioned, Samsung brought the Android Pie update to the Galaxy J7 (2017) with One UI 1.1 back in June. The company in the same month also rolled out the Android Pie update to the Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Pro. Similarly, it recently released the latest update for the Galaxy A8 Star.

The Galaxy J3 (2017) was launched alongside the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017). The phone has a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of onboard storage along with microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 3,000mAh battery. Moreover, the phone has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front and back sides.