Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Unveiled With Data Block Feature for Students to Avoid Distractions

 
, 13 April 2018
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Unveiled With Data Block Feature for Students to Avoid Distractions

Highlights

  • The phone was first unveiled in Vietnam earlier this year
  • Distractions are caused by permanent connection to Internet
  • Phone also features Diodic4 dictionary that works without data

Samsung Electronics on Friday announced the Galaxy J2 Pro in South Korea with a new data block feature that is aimed at students who want to avoid distractions during examinations.

First unveiled in Vietnam earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) will ship with a data block feature in South Korea, Samsung announced in a statement. The model is targeted at students to avoid exam distractions caused by permanent connection to the network and elderly people who do not use the Internet regularly, according to a Samsung. The smartphone also features Diodic4 dictionary that works without data to translate between Korean and English.

In South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro has been priced at KRW 199,100 (roughly Rs. 12,200) in South Korea, and with a promotional scheme for students (aged between 18 and 21) which allows them to exchange it for a high-end model (in the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A series) after exams finish. It will be available in Black and Gold.

Tens of thousands of students take the university exams that are usually held in November. The exams are considered so important that South Korea streamlines public transport and deploys law enforcement agencies during the period.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro sports a 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro featured an HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor that is coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. It bears an 8-megapixel rear camera with flash, as well as 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and its own flash module.

The Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) offers 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) runs on a 2600mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 18 hours of talk-time (3G WCDMA) and 14 hours of video playback time. It measures 143.8x72.3x8.4mm and weighs 153 grams.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Mobiles, Android, South Korea, Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018)
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Unveiled With Data Block Feature for Students to Avoid Distractions
 
 

