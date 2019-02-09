Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy J4 with Android 9.0 Pie have been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. The latest development comes weeks after Samsung started rolling out the One UI beta update based on Android 9 Pie for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. This suggests that the Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy J4 are likely to be tested with the new Android update in the coming future. Both phones currently have Samsung Experience UX. However, the Galaxy J2 Core has Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) under the proprietary interface, while the Galaxy J4 runs regular Android Oreo.

The listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website shows a certificate is issued to a Samsung Galaxy J2 Core unit with model number SM-J260F that is based on Android Pie. Similarly, another listing confirms Wi-Fi certification for the Galaxy J4 (model number SM-J400F) that is based on the latest Android version. Both certifications are dated February 7.

Back in December last year, the roadmap on the Samsung Members app suggested that the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J4+ will receive the Android Pie update sometime in May. However, the South Korean company hasn't yet revealed any update schedule for the Galaxy J2 Core.

Photo Credit: Wi-Fi Alliance

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core debuted in India last August with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). Being an Android Go model, the phone doesn't have any impressive specifications. It even comes with 1GB of RAM and has an inferior, 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) TFT display panel.

However, Samsung is likely to push Android 9 Pie (Go edition) for the Galaxy J2 Core to deliver the latest experience. The handset may also run One UI on top of the optimised platform that was announced last year.

The revelation through the listing featured on the Wi-Fi Alliance website certainly confirms the Android Pie update for both the Galaxy J2 Core and Galaxy J4. That being said, it is unclear that when will the new update hit the devices publicly.

Samsung is currently testing Android Pie through One UI beta on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8. However, the Galaxy S9 models and the Galaxy Note 9 recently received the new update in select regions, including India.