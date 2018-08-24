Samsung Galaxy J2 Core has been officially announced months after being in rumours and leaks. The handset that comes as the first Android Go model from Samsung is arriving first in India and Malaysia on Friday, August 24, though it will expand to additional markets soon. Being an Android Go handset, the Galaxy J2 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box along with key optimised apps, including Assistant Go, Files Go, Gboard, Gmail Go, Google Go, Maps Go, and YouTube Go. It also includes Samsung's Optimised Data Control to manage data consumption. In terms of hardware, the Galaxy J2 Core has a 5-inch display and a quad-core Exynos SoC. There is a Gold colour option with a metal finish. However, a render showing multiple colour options emerged earlier this week. Price details of the Galaxy J2 Core in India are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy J2 Core runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) along with a bunch of preloaded features, including Optimised Data Control and Ultra Data Saving. The smartphone sports a 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) TFT display. Under the hood, there is a quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. There is an 8-megapixel sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. For capturing selfies and enabling video chat functionality, the Galaxy J2 Core has a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. There is also a Beauty Mode that is touted to offer users better portraits and selfies.

Samsung has provided 8GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy J2 Core that is expandable via microSD card. On the connectivity front, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer and a proximity sensor. Notably, there isn't any fingerprint sensor to help you quickly unlock the screen using your finger. The handset neither has a Face Unlock functionality. There is a 2,600mAh battery that is rated to offer an all-day experience on a single charge. Besides, the smartphone measures 143.4x72.1x8.9mm and weighs 154 grams.

"The Galaxy J2 Core offers a complete smartphone experience, incorporating some of the key features available on high-end devices with improved battery, storage, and performance that is particularly appealing to first time owners," said Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Planning, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement while announcing the Galaxy J2 Core.