Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With 16GB Storage, Android Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 smartphone is a minor upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core launched in 2018.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2020 11:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With 16GB Storage, Android Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 comes in three colour options in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is priced in India at Rs. 6,299
  • The new phone comes with double the storage than predecessor
  • Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 packs a 2,600mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 has quietly been launched in India. The phone arrives as a slightly upgraded model of the Galaxy J2 Core that was released in 2018. Even though there is a gap of two years between the launch of the two phones, the Galaxy J2 Core 2020 includes very few improvements in design and specifications over its predecessor. Samsung had revamped its smartphone strategy last year, and has since then not launched a new ‘J' series phone. The company had confirmed that it will replace the old ‘J' series with a new ‘Galaxy A' series. Therefore, this quiet Galaxy J2 Core 2020 upgrade comes as a surprise.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 price, availability

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is listed to be priced at Rs. 6,299 for the lone 1GB RAM + 16GB storage option. The phone is already on sale on the official Samsung India website, and is available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options. The company has listed EMI options starting from Rs. 296.51 per month. Delivery is scheduled for late May, possibly due to the lockdown restrictions.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Micro) Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 runs on the dated Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). The smartphone sports a 5-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) TFT LCD display, and is powered by an unnamed 1.4GHz quad-core SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. Samsung has provided 16GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy J2 Core (2020) that is further expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB). In comparison, the 2018 model offered only 8GB of storage.

On the optics part, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the back along with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. The Galaxy J2 Core (2020) also has a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture at the front. There is a 2,600mAh removable battery that is listed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback, 22 hours of talk time, and up to 91 hours of audio playback.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone measures 143.4x72.1x8.9mm and weighs 154 grams, same as the 2018 model. The Galaxy J2 Core 2020 has no fingerprint sensor on board.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020

Display 5.00-inch
Processor 1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 2600mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
Resolution 540x960 pixels
Comments

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 With 16GB Storage, Android Go Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
