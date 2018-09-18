NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Plans to Kill Galaxy J-Series Lineup, New Galaxy M Range in the Offing: Report

, 18 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Plans to Kill Galaxy J-Series Lineup, New Galaxy M Range in the Offing: Report

The new report comes just after Samsung came in the headlines for the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+

Highlights

  • A report from China says Samsung is killing its Galaxy J-series lineup
  • The Galaxy J price points are said to be integrated into Galaxy A family
  • Samsung is also reported to bring affordable Galaxy M models

Samsung is reportedly planning to kill the Galaxy J-Series range by integrating the entire Galaxy J price points into the Galaxy A family. With the new move, the South Korean giant could get a streamlined range of Android smartphones where the Galaxy A range will majorly include the company's middle to lower-end models. The latest report surfaces just after Samsung came in the headlines for teasing the launch of the Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+ in India. Both new smartphones are expected to debut in the country with price tag between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000.

According to a report by ET News, citing a person familiar with the development, Samsung is considering a major reorganisation of its mid- and low-end smartphone ranges by killing the Galaxy J lineup. The company is, instead, said to have plans to expand its Galaxy A-series lineup by including the Galaxy J-Series price points. It is also reported that Samsung is set to bring the Galaxy M lineup to replace its online-exclusive Galaxy On-Series family that is majorly competing against the affordable range of Chinese handsets in India. The Galaxy M models are said to come with competitive price tags to make the competition tougher for Chinese smartphones in markets such as India, Latin America, and China.

The expansion of the Galaxy A lineup alongside the death of the existing Galaxy J-Series brand and the arrival of the all-new Galaxy M models could help Samsung increase its market share in price-constrained markets such as India and China. Notably, the Galaxy A-Series models in the current market already offer features like metal body, AMOLED displays, and dual rear camera setups to lure customers. The company also provides its proprietary interface alongside the "Infinity Display" panels to mimic the experience available on the premium Galaxy S-Series models.

As per a recent Counterpoint report, the Galaxy J-Series models helped drive volumes for Samsung in the second quarter of 2018. The South Korean company made a comeback to the leading position in the Indian smartphone market in the last quarter and surpassed Xiaomi with 29 percent share. The Chinese company, on the other hand, managed to capture 28 percent share in the last quarter. "The success of Samsung during the quarter can be attributed to its refreshed J-Series as it launched the most number of models as compared to any brand across multiple price points during the quarter," Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, had said, as quoted in the report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
India Leapfrogs US, Japan in Automation, AI Adoption: Study
CBI Said to Have Written to Facebook, Cambridge Analytica in Data Breach Case
Samsung Plans to Kill Galaxy J-Series Lineup, New Galaxy M Range in the Offing: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images
  2. Motorola One Power Set to Debut in India on September 24
  3. Xiaomi Event Set for September 27, May Launch Mi Band 3 in India
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Flash Sale Today at 12pm via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  5. Avengers: Infinity War Gets Hindi Re-Release in India in October
  6. Honor 9i, 10, 9 Lite to Be Available With Discounts, Offers on Flipkart
  7. 18 Hidden iOS 12 Features Everyone Should Use
  8. WhatsApp for Android to Get 'Swipe to Reply' Feature: Report
  9. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Verge With 5-Day Battery Life Launched
  10. Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sports-Focused Smartwatch Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.