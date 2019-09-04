Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Sale Begins, Launch Date Set for September 6: Report

The report also states that the Samsung Galaxy Fold formal regular pre-orders will begin on September 16.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 16:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Sale Begins, Launch Date Set for September 6: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold VIP units will begin shipping on September 11

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Fold VIP pre-sale price is KRW 2,398,999
  • The VIP units are available only in 11 Samsung Digital Plaza stores
  • Only 165 VIP units are available for pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Fold is now reportedly up for VIP pre-orders in South Korea. The VIP pre-sale reportedly consists of only 165 Galaxy Fold units that are up for grabs in the market. These are available in over 11 Samsung Digital Plaza stores only for VIP customers to choose colour combinations and try them out first hand. These pre-order customers will get a free Montblanc case with it. The fresh report also states that the Galaxy Fold will begin shipping from September 11 onwards.

ETNews reports that the VIP customers will have to pay a full price of the phone. The Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-sale price is KRW 2,398,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) and the shipping will begin from September 11. The report also says pre-sale is only available in 11 stores nationwide including Samsung Digital Plaza Gangnam Head Office, Middle East, Daechi, Hongdae, and Gangseo Headquarters. The report also states that 10 Galaxy Fold units have already been pre-booked via at least one Samsung Digital Plaza stores.

These VIP pre-sale will allow customers to customise their Galaxy Fold and let them decide their hinge colours, initials, and other design detail tweaks. The report also states that the Samsung Galaxy Fold formal launch will take place on September 6 in South Korea, and that regular pre-orders will begin on September 16.

Furthermore, the report says that initial volume of each carrier is expected to be in hundreds only. In fact, if the supply is full-scale, domestic supply is expected to not exceed 10,000 units. Apart from the launch details in the home market, the report says that the Galaxy Fold will also make an appearance at IFA 2019 in Berlin as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Sale Begins, Launch Date Set for September 6: Report
