Samsung has revealed that it will soon announce the new launch plan for its Galaxy Fold smartphone in the United States. The company had earlier postponed the launch of its first foldable smartphone indefinitely after several early reviewers of the phone found the phone's display malfunctioning in a matter of days. The South Korean company is now said to be in the final stage of making a decision about the new launch date, which could happen sooner than expected.

According to South Korean publication The Korea Head, Samsung's mobile business chief DJ Koh has said that the company has reviewed the defect present in the Galaxy Fold and is close to making a decision about the phone's US launch.

“(The company) has reviewed the defect caused from substances (that entered the device), and we will reach a conclusion in a couple of days (on the launch),” Koh told The Korean Herald.

When asked whether the launch could happen this month, Koh reportedly replied “We will not be too late.”

While there is still no confirmed launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Koh's comments hint that the prospective buyers of the Samsung's first foldable phone won't have to wait for long. Hopefully when Samsung announces the new launch date, it will reveal the changes made to Galaxy Fold to fix the display issues.

Earlier this week, the company had sent out a communication to consumers who had pre-ordered the phone that Samsung will have specific information regarding the shipment of their orders in the next two weeks. Combined with Koh's comments, we hope to hear specifics about the Galaxy Fold's new launch plan by the end of the next week.

To recall, Samsung has originally unveiled the Galaxy Fold with much fanfare alongside its new flagship Galaxy S10-series. However, as the company seeded the sample units to select reviewers in the US ahead of the scheduled April 26 launch, a number of reviewers took to social media to reveal how their Galaxy Fold's screen had stopped functioning after removing a protective layer (which seemed like a normal screen protector). Select others also faced issue with the screen even though they had not removed the protective layer. The company had revealed at that time that protective layer was a vital part of the screen and should not be removed in any case.