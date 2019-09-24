Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1

Samsung is finally bringing its much-anticipated and most-premium smartphone Galaxy Fold to India on October 1 - just a month after its global debut in South Korea - highly-placed sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The smartphone-cum-tablet Galaxy Fold smartphone is likely to be priced between Rs. 1.5 lakh-Rs. 1.75 lakh in India. It will be sold through select retail outlets and will be available only via pre-book mode, the sources added.

Galaxy Fold will come with exclusive access to specialised customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

The smartphone was originally set to be released on April 26 but the manufacturer delayed it to fix units that experienced display issues.

Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display and six cameras. The device has a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone. It opens up with 7.3-inch infinity flex display and when closed, it becomes 4.6-inch display with a 12:9 ratio.

The premium smartphone is backed by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Galaxy Fold combines consumers' favourite smartphone and tablet features to deliver a new kind of experience - from a new form factor and materials to its unique foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance.

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action," DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement recently.

Galaxy Fold is Samsung's fourth 5G smartphone, following the Galaxy S10, Note 10, and A90, reinforcing its product portfolio for the ultra-fast network.