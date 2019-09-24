Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1

Samsung Galaxy Fold will come with exclusive access to specialised customer care services.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1

Samsung is finally bringing its much-anticipated and most-premium smartphone Galaxy Fold to India on October 1 - just a month after its global debut in South Korea - highly-placed sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The smartphone-cum-tablet Galaxy Fold smartphone is likely to be priced between Rs. 1.5 lakh-Rs. 1.75 lakh in India. It will be sold through select retail outlets and will be available only via pre-book mode, the sources added.

Galaxy Fold will come with exclusive access to specialised customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

The smartphone was originally set to be released on April 26 but the manufacturer delayed it to fix units that experienced display issues.

Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display and six cameras. The device has a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone. It opens up with 7.3-inch infinity flex display and when closed, it becomes 4.6-inch display with a 12:9 ratio.

The premium smartphone is backed by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Galaxy Fold combines consumers' favourite smartphone and tablet features to deliver a new kind of experience - from a new form factor and materials to its unique foldable UX, versatile camera and premium performance.

"Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold's revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action," DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement recently.

Galaxy Fold is Samsung's fourth 5G smartphone, following the Galaxy S10, Note 10, and A90, reinforcing its product portfolio for the ultra-fast network.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold
Amazon Echo Show's New Show and Tell Feature to Help Visually Challenged
Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U10 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Others to Get Discounts During Amazon Sale
  5. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  6. Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Father's Life
  7. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
  8. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Mi 9 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 40W Fast Charging Support Launched
  10. Vivo U10 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Mix Alpha With Surround Display, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Hacker Allegedly Speaks to Couple via Home Camera, Plays Vulgar Music
  3. MIUI 11 Debuts With New Features, Rollout Schedule for Various Xiaomi Phones Announced
  4. Google Pixel 4 XL High Resolution Images Leaked, Camera Samples Compared Against Galaxy S10+
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Launch in India on October 1
  6. Amazon Echo Show's New Show and Tell Feature to Help Visually Challenged
  7. Google Pixel Phone PIN Lock Screen Issue Making Them Inaccessible, Possible Workarounds Detailed
  8. NASA in Megadeal With Lockheed for Moon Mission
  9. Mi 9 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 4,000mAh Battery With 40W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Videocon D2h, Dish TV Offering 2-Months Free on 10-Month Long-Term Subscription
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.