Samsung Galaxy Fold Said to Have Passed Final Tests With 'Flying Colours', May Re-Launch Soon

Samsung is yet to officially announce a re-launch date for its first foldable smartphone.

Updated: 22 July 2019 16:18 IST
Photo Credit: Jeenah Moon/ Bloomberg

Samsung Galaxy Fold has reportedly passed the final internal tests and may launch soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold could re-launch soon as it has passed internal tests
  • The company has reportedly made some changes to the phone
  • Samsung is yet to announce an official date for the Galaxy Fold re-launch

Samsung's first foldable smartphone hasn't been lucky since launch. When some early users started reporting that their Galaxy Fold units were breaking apart after just days of usage, Samsung took control of the situation. The South Korean electronics giant decided the Galaxy Fold needed a little more in-house treatment before it could be sold to the public. Until now, the company hasn't revealed when exactly it'll start selling its first foldable smartphone. But all that could change soon, thanks to a report claiming it has passed its final tests.

As we mentioned, a report claims Samsung has finished testing the Galaxy Fold smartphone and the device has passed several tests, reports Android Community, citing industry experts and professionals. Samsung is expected to have made some changes to its first foldable smartphone.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy Fold in the third quarter itself. While the company is yet to announce a relaunch date, hints have been flying around here and there. Earlier in June, Samsung Display VP Kim Seong-cheol admitted that the Galaxy Fold is 'ready to hit the market' with most issues have already been taken care of.

The Galaxy Fold was reportedly spotted in India recently. The phone isn't a secret since Samsung had announced it way back but it could mean that the phone is being tested in several countries, and it might just launch in India as well.

Earlier this month, Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh called the whole Galaxy Fold fiasco "embarrassing", admitting that the phone wasn't really ready for a public launch. He had also revealed that over 2,000 Galaxy Fold units were being tested by the company as mass volume testing shall be carried out before the relaunch.

Samsung isn't the only company building foldable smartphones. Almost all major smartphone companies have announced or teased their own foldable smartphones. However, the race to bring the first foldable phone to end-users continues amongst major smartphone companies.

