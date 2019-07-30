Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Relaunch Date Set for Third Week of September: Report

The foldable phone is speculated to debut on September 18-20.

Updated: 30 July 2019 17:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Relaunch Date Set for Third Week of September: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold was unveiled formally at MWC 2019 in February

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold launch was delayed due to display issues
  • Samsung last week confirmed its September plan
  • However, it hasn't yet announced any particular release date

Samsung Galaxy Fold, one of the most controversial phones of 2019, is finally debuting in September -- months after it became delayed due to the display fiasco. The South Korean giant did confirm the September launch a few days back, but it hasn't yet revealed the exact release date of the foldable phone. However, a media report from its home country has now claimed that the Galaxy Fold launch (or rather, relaunch) would take place sometime in the third week of September. The smartphone will arrive first in the South Korean market, and it is said to come in a limited quantity of around 20,000 to 30,000 units.

The formal launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold will likely to be held between September 18-20, reports The Investor. Samsung is reportedly fine-tuning the release schedule with telecom operators in South Korea.

After the initial launch in South Korea and the US, the Galaxy Fold is believed to arrive in the UK, Germany, and France. The company last week confirmed the September launch and assured that the final tests had been conducted to ensure that the final units won't carry the issues reported initially.

Samsung originally projected that it would produce as many a million Galaxy Fold smartphones in the first year. However, the initial production volume of the handset is estimated be around 20,000 to 30,000 units.

The Galaxy Fold was unveiled at MWC 2019 in Barcelona back in February. The company had planned to launch the new model as its first foldable phone on April 26 with a price tag of $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,36,300). It missed the original schedule and delayed the launch to fix the issues noted by early reviewers, though.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung
2020 iPhone Models Will Support Time-of-Flight 3D Sensors: Ming-Chi Kuo
