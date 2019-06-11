Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Fold Relaunch to Be in the 'Coming Weeks'

Samsung’s first ever folding smartphone isn’t quite ready for market yet.

By | Updated: 11 June 2019 13:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Relaunch to Be in the 'Coming Weeks'

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally to be released in April

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Fold was announced in February this year
  • Originally set to go on sale in April, the launch was delayed
  • The Galaxy Fold is now due in the coming weeks

Samsung announced its first folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in February this year. The smartphone is priced at just under $2,000, but it hasn't gone on sale yet. Although initially scheduled to be launched in April, issues with the phone forced Samsung to delay the launch. The South Korean company has overshot its initial timelines, and there is no firm news on when the phone is set to be launched. However, although quite vague, some news has now come in on when the folding smartphone could go on sale.

In a report by CNET, a Samsung spokesperson has stated on email that the announcement of the launch date of the phone will be made ‘in the coming weeks'. While this isn't a firm timeline or indeed indicative of much at all, it does suggest that Samsung is still committed to the launch of its premium folding smartphone - and hasn't decided to abandon it.

Samsung was originally to launch the Galaxy Fold in April, but issues reported by reviewers and early-access users before launch forced the company to cancel the April launch and delay it indefinitely. These issues largely centred around screen malfunctions, which suggested that the folding screen was prone to damage and signs of wear very easily.

While expectations remain high on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, many fear that the delay will have an adverse effect on the demand for the device. However, Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh had last month stated that the launch was on track and ‘would not be too late'. Samsung could now time the launch of its ultra-flagship device around the launch of the new Apple iPhone, while could be around September or October.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Relaunch to Be in the 'Coming Weeks'
