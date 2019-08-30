Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Tipped to Relaunch on September 6 in South Korea

Samsung is also reportedly planning to showcase Galaxy Fold at IFA tech fair.

30 August 2019
South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set launch its much-awaited foldable smartphone - Galaxy Fold - in South Korea on September 6, media reported on Friday. The device was initially slated for a late September launch, but the company seems to have decided to bring the date forward, with South Korea getting the new folding phone first, news portal GSMArena reported.

The report cites South Korean news agency Yonhap for the development that says Samsung will showcase the revamped Galaxy Fold for the world during the upcoming IFA trade fair. Yonhap also notes that Samsung is initially planning to push 20,000 to 30,000 units of the Galaxy Fold in the South Korean market.

Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-Cheol recently confirmed that the Galaxy Fold's problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market soon.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display and a secondary 4.6-inch screen. The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

On the rear, it packs a 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The device also sports a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Meanwhile, Huawei's foldable smartphone Mate X has suffered another delay. The Chinese tech giant recently said that there was "no possibility" of the phone meeting its September launch date. The company, therefore, has announced that Mate X would go on sale only by the end of 2019.

