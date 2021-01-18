Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 11 Based One UI 3.0: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched back in February of 2019 and it came with Android 9 Pie.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 January 2021 16:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold was the company’s first foldable screen smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly receiving Android 11 update
  • France, UAE, UK, and Switzerland variants of the phone are being updated
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold launched with Android 9 Pie

Samsung Galaxy Fold is reportedly receiving Android 11 One UI 3.0 update in some regions. The update comes with firmware version F900FXXU4DUA1 for the LTE variant in France and the UAE, and version F907BXXU4DUA1 for the 5G variant in UK and Switzerland. It brings all the features of Android 11 and One UI 3.0, like chat bubbles, refreshed user interface, conversations section, and more. Samsung has been updating all its recent phones to Android 11 including the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy S10 series.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out Android 11 based One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Fold in France and UAE with version F900FXXU4DUA1. This is for the LTE variant of the foldable phone. On the other hand, Galaxy Fold users in UK and Switzerland are reportedly receiving update version F907BXXU4DUA1 for the 5G variant. The Android 11 based One UI 3.0 update brings chat bubbles, dedicated media playback widget, conversation section in the notifications area, a refreshed UI, and more. It also brings the latest Android security patch.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched in India back in February of 2019 with Android 9 Pie. It was updated to Android 10 in March last year. As of now, it is unclear when the update will reach users in India.

Most recently, Samsung reportedly updated the Galaxy S10 series to One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 Late last month, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was said to have received Android 11-Based One UI 3.0. At the same time, the company also updated the Galaxy Note 10 series. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G received Android 11 based One UI 3.0 late last month as well and now, the company has released another update to improve touchscreen stability.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

