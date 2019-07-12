Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fold Spotted in the Wild Ahead of Any Relaunch Details: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally set to launch in the US in April.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold Spotted in the Wild Ahead of Any Relaunch Details: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold was unveiled at MWC 2019 back in February

Highlights
  • A man riding the metro in Delhi was spotted using Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung delayed its formal launch due to display issues
  • A redesigned Galaxy Fold is reportedly in the works to fix initial issues

Samsung Galaxy Fold, one of the most controversial tech developments of 2019, has not yet received its formal release date. But ahead of the debut, the Samsung foldable phone has reportedly been spotted in testing publicly. The public testing of the Galaxy Fold reportedly took place in India -- precisely, in a Delhi Metro train. This was perhaps the first open appearance of the Galaxy Fold that was unveiled at MWC 2019 back in February but hasn't yet debuted in the market due to its display fiasco.

A man riding the metro in New Delhi was spotted using a Samsung Galaxy Fold unit, reports SamMobile. The phone, as per the image shared online, appears in its folded state.

samsung galaxy fold public testing sammobile Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly appears in the metro in New Delhi
Photo Credit: SamMobile

 

Earlier, Samsung had given the Galaxy Fold to its employees and global reviewers. But the South Korean company is this time taking the public testing way with an aim to fix the foldable smartphone ahead of the formal launch.

In a recent media interview, Samsung's IT and Mobile Communications Division President and CEO DJ Koh revealed that more than 2,000 Galaxy Fold units are being mass tested "in all aspects" to fix the issue.

"I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery," said Koh in the interview.

Samsung was originally set to launch the Galaxy Fold in the US back in April. However, the issues reported by early reviewers pushed the company to delay the original launch schedule. The handset was caught with screen malfunctioning that Samsung is fixing through a redesign, according to a report by Bloomberg earlier this month.

It is believed that Samsung would mention the progress around the Galaxy Fold at its Unpacked 2019 event in New York on August 7 where it is unveiling the Galaxy Note 10. However, the redesigned phone isn't likely to be showcased at the venue.

That being said, the latest public spotting of the Galaxy Fold suggests that its launch is closer and India could be amongst its initial markets. But, of course, it is difficult to presume that the handset featured in the image is one of the units that Samsung has re-upholstered.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vodafone, Idea Offering 400MB Additional Daily Data on Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Recharge Plans
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission a Signal of India's Growing Space Ambitions
Samsung Galaxy Fold Spotted in the Wild Ahead of Any Relaunch Details: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+ Price and Release Date Leaked
  2. Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Teased to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked
  3. Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro Spotted on EEC, Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
  4. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  5. OnePlus TV Launch Nearing as Remote Control Reaches Bluetooth SIG
  6. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  7. Hubble Space Telescope Finds Mysterious Black Hole Disc
  8. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  9. Vodafone, Idea Launch 400MB Additional Data Scheme for Prepaid Subscribers
  10. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Users Complain of Lockout Issue After Recent Update, Verizon and AT&T Subscribers Affected
  2. Twitter Users in Canada Will Be Able to Hide Replies to Their Tweets From Next Week
  3. Global PC Market Rebounds in Q2 2019 After Two Quarters of Decline: Gartner, IDC
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Spotted in the Wild Ahead of Any Relaunch Details: Report
  5. Vodafone, Idea Offering 400MB Additional Daily Data on Rs. 499 and Rs. 399 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  6. Huawei Calls on US to Lift Export Restrictions
  7. Microsoft Launches AI for Cultural Heritage Programme
  8. Hubble Space Telescope Finds Mysterious Black Hole Disc
  9. Google to Roll Out New Design for News Tab in Search on Desktop
  10. Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchange Hacked, $32 Million Worth of Virtual Money Lost
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.