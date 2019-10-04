Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-bookings in India. The South Korean company is taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy Fold through the Samsung India eShop and various other channels. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched in the country earlier this week. The smartphone comes as Samsung's first foldable phone -- featuring a 7.3-inch flexible display. Other key highlights of the Galaxy Fold include six cameras, 12GB RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy Fold also comes bundled with Galaxy Fold Premier Service through which the company is offering one-on-one assistance.

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India, pre-booking details

The Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,64,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The phone comes in Premium Cosmos Black colour option.

Pre-bookings for the Galaxy Fold have been started through the Samsung India eShop as well as select 315 offline stores across 35 cities, including the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. Its shipments will, however, begin from October 20.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones. As mentioned, the company is also offering the Galaxy Fold Premier Service that brings a dedicated helpline (1800-20-7267864) to offer expert customer care executives on call 24x7. There is also a one-year Infinity Flex Display Protection at a discounted price of Rs. 10,500 that includes an accidental damage coverage with one-time protection, genuine parts, expert repair service and Galaxy Fold's display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold runs Android 9 Pie with the tweaked One UI on top and features two displays -- one flat screen featuring at the front and the second internal screen that sports a foldable design. The front display has a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with an HD+ (840x1960 pixels) resolutions and 21:9 aspect ratio. The foldable display, on the other hand, houses a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED panel that has a QXGA+ (1536x2152 pixels) resolution with 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold has an octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The storage isn't expandable using a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has a triple rear camera setup, dual camera setup at the front, and a single selfie shooter on its cover.

The triple camera setup comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel AF lens that supports OIS and variable f/1.5 to f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 12-megapixel telephoto tertiary sensor with PDAF, OIS, an f/2.4 lens that enables 2X optical zoom. The front-facing dual camera setup, on the other hand, includes 10-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary RGB depth sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The cover of the phone includes a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Fold include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers that are equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. Samsung Galaxy Fold also features an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold packs a dual battery that has a capacity of 4,380mAh and supports wired as well as wireless charging. There is also Wireless PowerShare feature to enable reverse charging. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Fold measures 62.8x160.9x17.1 mm when folded and 117.9x160.9x7.6 mm when unfolded, along with 276 grams of weight.

