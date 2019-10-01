Samsung Galaxy Fold has been officially launched in India. With the formal debut, the Galaxy Fold has emerged as the first foldable Android smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone, which was originally unveiled back in February, initially faced criticism from early reviewers for its flimsy design. Nevertheless, Samsung made some improvements to the original model and fixed the initial design flaws ahead of the commercial launch of the Galaxy Fold. The USP of the latest Samsung phone is the foldable display that allows users to transform it into a tablet-like device. But other key highlights of the Galaxy Fold include a total of six cameras -- with a triple camera setup at the back, 21:9 secondary display, and 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,64,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The phone comes in Cosmos Black colour option and includes the Galaxy Fold Premier Service with one-on-one assistance with a Fold Concierge and one-year accidental damage protection as well as one-time free screen replacement. Moreover, it comes bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones.

Samsung will start taking pre-bookings for the Galaxy Fold in India from Friday, October 4, while its shipments will begin from October 20.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was unveiled at the company's Unpacked 2019 event with a price tag of $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,40,400).

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications, features

Unlike traditional smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Fold sports two displays -- with one flat screen featuring at the front and the second internal screen that sports a foldable design. The front display has a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with an HD+ (840x1960 pixels) resolutions and 21:9 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the foldable display houses a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED panel that has a QXGA+ (1536x2152 pixels) resolution with 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Fold runs Android 9 Pie with a tweaked One UI skin on top that supports app continuity on the foldable display. It is also powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. There is also 512GB of internal storage that isn't expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has a triple rear camera setup, two cameras at the front, and a single selfie shooter on the cover.

The triple camera setup comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel AF lens that supports OIS and variable f/1.5 to f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 12-megapixel telephoto tertiary sensor with PDAF, OIS, an f/2.4 lens that enables 2X optical zoom. The front-facing dual camera setup, on the other hand, includes 10-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary RGB depth sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The cover of the phone includes a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Fold include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers that are equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. There is also an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint, and proximity sensor.

The Galaxy Fold packs a dual battery that has a capacity of 4,380mAh and supports wired as well as wireless charging. There is also Wireless PowerShare feature to enable reverse charging. Besides, the phone measures 62.8x160.9x17.1 mm when folded and 117.9x160.9x7.6 mm when unfolded along with 276 grams of weight.