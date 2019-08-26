Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Registrations Go Live in China Ahead of September Release

The folding smartphone will finally be released in the coming weeks.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 14:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Registrations Go Live in China Ahead of September Release

Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally ready to go on sale in China

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Fold was unveiled in February this year
  • The phone’s release was postponed
  • The device is now up for pre-registrations in China

The Samsung Galaxy Fold gained a lot of attention when it was unveiled in February this year. It is among the world's first foldable smartphones. The device was initially set to go on sale in April, but critical issues discovered right before the official launch date forced Samsung to postpone the launch. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is now finally set to go next month. Ahead of September availability, Samsung China has started pre-registrations for the device.

The pre-registration page for the Samsung Galaxy Fold is now live in China, having been spotted by GizmoChina. Pre-registration does not mean anything beyond registering interest in the device and subscribing to updates, but it is a step that indicates that the launch of the device might be close. The launch date is reported to be around September 18.

The smartphone was originally set to go on sale in April, but major issues were reported by early reviewers that led to the indefinite postponement of the launch. These issues were largely related to the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was said to be malfunctioning within days of the smartphone being first used.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was unveiled around the same time as the Huawei Mate X, which is also set to go on sale later this year. Folding smartphones are the next big thing in the segment, allowing devices to have larger screens while retaining a pocket-friendly form factor and size.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold
Ali Pardiwala

