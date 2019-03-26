Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders in Europe Start April 26, Sales Begin May 3

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that it plans to release its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in Europe and the UK in early May.

To recall, Samsung showcased its first foldable device ahead of MWC 2019 at an event in San Francisco late last month in the hopes that the new device will become a game-changer in the lethargic smartphone market.

Samsung said earlier the Galaxy Fold starts at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,300) and will hit shelves in the US market on April 26.

According to Samsung, the new smartphone will be go up for pre-orders on April 26, and will be sold from May 3 in Britain, France and 13 other European countries, with the price set at EUR 2,000 (recommended retail price), or roughly Rs. 1,55,900. All orders will ship with Galaxy Buds, a slim-design protective Kevlar case, and one-year accidental damage cover through Samsung Care+. Launch partners include Deutshe Telekom, Mobilezone, O2, Proximus, Sunrise, Swisscom, and Vodafone. Pre-registrations in Europe and the UK start from today.

The new type of handset has a tablet-sized screen that can be folded up to fit into a pocket. The Fold was created using the company's cutting edge display technology. With six camera lenses, three in the back, two on the inside and one on the cover, Samsung Galaxy Fold will provide a new level of multitasking, the firm said. Users can open up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display.

The foldable model's 5G version is expected to be available in May in the South Korean market.

Commenting on the launch, Hadrian Baumann, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics Europe, said: ‘'The Galaxy Fold is the result of ten years of research, and represents a huge breakthrough in smartphone design and functionality. Continuing our legacy of display innovation, the Galaxy Fold will allow our customers to enjoy all the benefits of a bigger screen through a ground-breaking design that fits comfortably in your pocket."

Written with inputs from IANS

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.