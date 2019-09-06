Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Cancelled Before Relaunch

Samsung is giving $250 credit to be redeemed on any product sold directly through its online store.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 18:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Cancelled Before Relaunch

Samsung has decided to cancel all pre-orders of Galaxy Fold in the US, just ahead of its relaunch for buyers who signed on to purchase the device earlier this year. As per Samsung's email, the pre-orders have been cancelled in order to "ensure that you have the best possible experience with this revolutionary new technology,"

As per report by The Verge on Thursday, Samsung notes that the company is rethinking the entire process, including purchasing, unboxing, and service for the Fold (although it doesn't offer details).

The South Korean tech giant reportedly sent out emails to pre-order customers letting them know that their existing pre-orders, many of which were placed in April, have been cancelled.

A Samsung representative reportedly highlighted the recently announced "Galaxy Fold Premier Service" that it will be offering for the Galaxy Fold - presumably part of the new sales process - and promised more details closer to launch, the report added.

According to YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who first made the email by Samsung public, the smartphone player is also throwing in a $250 (roughly Rs. 18,000) credit to be redeemed on any product sold directly through its online store.

That includes the Galaxy Fold, so in the end, if you decide to re-pre-order it, you'll get a nice discount for what is definitely one of the most expensive smartphones ever, according to GSMArena.

Samsung on Thursday announced that its foldable smartphone will be available in South Korea on September 6 in two colours - Cosmos Black and Space Silver.

After its launch in South Korea, the foldable device would also be available in other countries including the US, Britain, France, and Germany. However, the company did not specify the timeline of the launch in these regions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold
Google Search Starts Showing Personalised TV Show, Movie Recommendations
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Cancelled Before Relaunch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  3. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Oppo Reno 2Z Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  8. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  9. Redmi TV 70 With 4K HDR Teased to Launch in India on September 17
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Cancelled Before Relaunch
  2. Google Search Starts Showing Personalised TV Show, Movie Recommendations
  3. TCL Plex With Triple Rear Cameras, Nxtvision Display Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With 3,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. LG G8X ThinQ With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Updated Dual-Screen Launched: Specifications
  7. Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Music Web Player Beta Is Now Live, Said to Work in All Browsers
  9. Google Assistant Gets New Ambient Mode, Voice Command Support for WhatsApp Audio and Video Calls
  10. OnePlus TV Remote Revealed by CEO Pete Lau, Content Partnership With Eros Now Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.