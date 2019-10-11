Samsung Galaxy Fold is again available for pre-bookings in India. The interesting consumers can head over to the company's online store to book their unit of Samsung's first foldable phone. This is the second time that Samsung is putting the phone up for pre-bookings, the first batch of pre-bookings opened on October 4 in the country and it was quickly sold out. According to an IANS report, 1,600 units of the phone were pre-booked in 30 minutes on October 4.

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India

Samsung Galaxy Fold price is set at Rs. 1,64,999 for the lone 12GB + 512GB model. It is being offered in Premium Cosmos Black colour option. Samsung says the pre-booking orders can be placed via Samsung Online Store as well as 315 outlets across 35 cities in the country. The shipping will start October 20.

According to the company, Galaxy Fold comes with a Premier Service that includes a dedicated 24x7 helpline (1800-20-7267864), one-year Infinity Flex Display Protection. Infinity Flex Display Protection entitles customers who accidentally damage their display to get it repaired for a discounted fee of Rs. 10,500.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch QXGA+ (2152x1536 pixels) flexible display as well as secondary 4.6-inch HD+ (860x1960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with a special version of One UI on top.

Additionally, you will get a triple camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter with variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a f/2.4 lens. There is also a front-facing dual camera setup with 10-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary RGB depth sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The cover of the phone also includes a 10-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Fold include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Other specifications include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual 4,380mAh battery.

