Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is reported to be priced at $1,099, and is tipped to lack 5G support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 May 2020 11:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is tipped to not support ultra-thin glass

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite may see a mix of 2018, 2019, 2020 parts
  • The foldable phone is tipped to offer 256GB of storage
  • The exterior display may be small like the one on the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is widely reported to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series in the second half of 2020. This new foldable phone is expected to see a large exterior display, a more durable foldable screen, and a shift in camera placements, among other things. A new leak suggests that Samsung is working on another foldable device – the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite – and this one will be a more affordable foldable phone with a price tag somewhere at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,800). The specifications and design details of this new model have surfaced online, alongside the possible colour options for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Starting with the new Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite, tipster Max Weinbach has leaked that the company is working on this new foldable phone that may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC but lack support for 5G. Codenamed Winner2, the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is tipped to offer 256GB storage. It should be made available in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple colour options at launch, and be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,800). The foldable device is expected to be built out of aluminium and glass on the outside, and is reported to integrate a mix of 2018, 2019, and 2020 parts. The main foldable display is said to not come with ultra-thin glass (UTG), so it may be something similar to what the original Samsung Galaxy Fold offered. Also, Weinbach notes that the secondary outside display will be small in size – similar to that on the Galaxy Z Flip. He cautions that all of the above mentioned information should be taken more as a rumour than a leak, as the information around this phone could change quickly, given that this is the first time we are hearing about it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Almost Confirmed for Second Half of 2020

However, it does bring slight hope to the possibility of a slightly lesser priced foldable phone coming to international markets in the future. Samsung tried to build a wider audience for foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Flip, and it may look to do the same with the Galaxy Fold Lite as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, seems to take a step forward from the predecessor with better hardware and a more durable display. The foldable device will retain the book-like form factor, but is rumoured to come with a larger external display with an Infinity-O panel for housing the selfie camera. A new SamMobile report suggests that the phone will arrive in Black and Brown colour options. There may be more options at launch, especially including the ones that the Galaxy Fold was launched in. Past leaks suggest that the phone will support an S Pen and the camera setup at the back is expected to be identical to the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped
