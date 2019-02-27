Samsung Galaxy Fold Supply to Be Limited, Customers Will Get Concierge-Like Service

Samsung unveiled its first ever foldable device at Unpacked 2019 last week, and the Galaxy Fold comes at a hefty price tag of $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,300). The company says that it will supply limited quantities of the phone, and isn't looking to put it up on display or make it readily available. Samsung plans to make it available to only select retailers, and offer buyers a concierge-like experience and intensive aftercare as well. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will go on sale in April, and the company plans to host another event to kick-off the sales process and detail retail plans.

Kate Beaumont, director of product, services, and commercial strategy at Samsung UK, told The Verge that the company will make only limited units of the Samsung Galaxy Fold available in April, and are only targeting the crème de la crème. Ahead of its April 26 sale date, Samsung will host an event to detail Galaxy Fold retail plans and give a closer look at the device. Beaumont says that the phone will not be readily available, won't be on display at all stores, and only select retailers will get access.

"We'll have less supply than we would of the S10 at launch, and also how it goes to market is really important to us. This is a super-premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it's not going to be on display in all stores. You're not going to see it on the stands, we want to make sure it's a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well," Beaumont told the publication.

This means you won't just be able to walk into a local store and experience the Galaxy Fold. It is expected to be a very limited edition phone, and only interested buyers will probably get to experience it. The report states that the April event won't be at a scale as the Unpacked event, but it will be held before the sales commence to give media a more closer look at the phone and detail retail plans.

Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a hinge that holds two screens, and opening the device like a book reveals two screens hidden inside. As mentioned, the Galaxy Fold price has been set at $1980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,300) and the phone will be offered in four colours - Green, Blue, Silver, and Black. The company notes, the smartphone will be sold in both 4G LTE and 5G variants. The phone will only be sold in select markets.

