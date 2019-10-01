Samsung Galaxy Fold is set to launch in India today, after the company made it available in the US last week. The foldable phone, a first-of-its-kind from the company, comes with a tablet-sized screen when unfolded, and a secondary small screen in folded state. The pricing and availability of the Galaxy Fold will be announced at the event, and it certainly won't be cheap. If the US price of Samsung's troubled foldable phone is to be considered, the Galaxy Fold might be priced over Rs. 1,40,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India, launch event timings, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today.The event will detail the pricing and availability of the foldable phone in the Indian market. We can presume that the phone will not be cheap, and will be sold at select retail outlets only. It should extend the Galaxy Fold Premier Service for its top-tier customers in India as well. This service looks to help you in the event of any mishap with the ‘delicate' phone, and it includes 24x7 online support and one-on-one interaction with Samsung's support personnel.

To recall, Samsung unveiled the foldable device at Unpacked 2019 earlier this year, and priced it at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,41,300). We can expect the Samsung Galaxy Fold to be at least as much as the US pricing, if not more. The launch was delayed after early reviewers saw their units damaged after peeling off an important film on the display, rendering the phone unusable. The company said that the foldable phone needed more improvement before it is launched commercially. Now, after much delay, the phone is ready for commercial use, and is being launched in varied markets.

In a new video titled, ‘Caring for your Galaxy Fold', Samsung asserts that the display comes with a protective film, and an additional one is not required. The video says to use a light touch, keep the hinge away from water and dust, and keep valuables like credit cards and keys away from the phone, due to the magnets inside the hinge.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with one screen in the front, and it opens and shuts like a book to reveal a big screen inside. The phone comes with a wide notch holding two selfie sensors on the inside and a triple rear camera setup that sits at the back. There's another camera on the front - giving it a total of six cameras.

The Galaxy Fold provides a 7.3-inch display when unfolded with a cutout for the selfie camera, and the resolution is set at 1536x2152 pixels (4.2:3 aspect ratio), whereas the smaller 4.6-inch Super AMOLED panel includes 840x1960 pixels resolution (21:9 aspect ratio). The smartphone includes 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage (UFS 3.0) - there is no storage expandability.

For the imaging needs, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a total of six cameras. Let's start with the rear cameras: a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, with Dual Pixel AF, OIS, and variable f/1.5 to f/2.4 aperture; and finally, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with PDAF, OIS, an f/2.4 aperture, and 2X optical zoom. As for the front dual camera, it features a 10-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel RBG depth camera with an f/1.9 aperture. Finally, the cover camera is a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung has packed two batteries in the phone that are placed on two sides of the phone. The batteries combine their energy and offer a total capacity of 4,380mAh. Samsung offers fast charging support and wireless charging support as well.