Samsung Galaxy Fold New Launch Date Tipped to Be June 13 by AT&T

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/ AFP

Highlights

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch has been delayed after problems

The company needs time to investigate problems with the display

Emails to customers reveal June 13 to be the new launch date

Samsung Galaxy Fold may have a new launch date, and it may be June 13. Earlier this February at the Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung brought innovation to the table by unveiling its first ever foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Fold. After months of teasing and showcasing a prototype of the device in November last year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was finally about to get launched in the USA on April 26, but the release has now been officially delayed. If reports are anything to go by, then the device will now be launching on June 13. Looks like the reports of the display that many reviewers have tested having faults has led Samsung to go back to the drawing board and look where the problem really exists.

Last week, Samsung decided to hold an event for the members of the media where they could take an early look at what was about to come. Following that, many reviewers were handed out early review units of the Samsung Galaxy Fold for testing purposes and that's where all went haywire for Samsung. Some of the reviewers reported damage to the main display and the phone malfunctioning only after a day or two of use. This led Samsung to closely investigate on the matter and the company even delayed the launch of the device in China.

Samsung further added, that the Galaxy Fold needs "further improvements" and the device launch will be further delayed. A day after the device got postponed, the company reportedly started to recall the devices that were sent to the reviewers so that they could start investigating on the matter.

Now according to a report by SamMobile, AT&T is sending out emails to pre-order customers that the new release date of the Samsung Galaxy Fold is June 13. Now this news should be taken with a healthy grain of salt as the report also mentions that T-Mobile, the only other seller of the Galaxy Fold in the US hasn't provided any release date information yet. Also, both AT&T and Samsung haven't commented on this matter yet.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Foldable 5G Smartphone
