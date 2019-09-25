Samsung Galaxy Fold is all set to launch in India on October 1, bringing the South Korean company's highly-ambitious foldable phone to the country. The company has sent out launch invites for an event on the first day of October, where the Galaxy Fold will be unveiled in all its redesigned glory for the Indian market. The Galaxy Fold, after having undergone some hardware tweaks to overcome its fragility issues, is set to hit the shelves on September 27 in the US, and will make it to the Indian market soon after.

At this point of time, there is no word how much the Samsung Galaxy Fold would cost in India, but it certainly won't be cheap. In fact, if the US price of Samsung's troubled foldable phone is anything to go by, the Galaxy Fold might be priced north of Rs. 1,40,000 in India. To recall, rival Huawei Mate X also witnessed delays in its launch following the Galaxy Fold fiasco and it is currently not clear when it will hit the market. Samsung's premium foldable phone is tipped to come with exclusive access to a specialised customer care service, which includes 24x7 online support and one-on-one interaction with Samsung's support personnel.

While the added amenities are definitely welcome, it appears that Samsung is taking a cautious approach with the Galaxy Fold's relaunch and wants buyers to be assured of quick solution to any issues that arise, given the phone's brief (read: problematic) history in the hands of reviewers. Among the notable design woes were the crease on the display and the Galaxy Fold's screen protector that many people happily peeled off, causing the flexible panel to malfunction, or go black in certain cases.

During our Galaxy Fold hands-on session at IFA 2019, we were told that the redesigned Galaxy Fold has a rim around the interior surface to protect the screen, and it also covers the edges of the layers that people mistakenly peeled off, despite the phone's manual advising them against doing so. The hinge has also been reinforced on the Galaxy Fold's updated avatar, and protective stoppers have been placed at the top and bottom of the hinge barrel to prevent small particles from making their way inside or under the panel itself.