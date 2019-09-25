Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fold India Launch Confirmed for October 1

Let's hope Samsung doesn't have to recall units and relaunch its premium foldable phone, again!

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 19:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold India Launch Confirmed for October 1

Samsung Galaxy Fold was redesigned to overcome the display issues

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold’s redesigned version will make it to India
  • The foldable phone is tipped to cost north of Rs. 1,40,000
  • Buyers will reportedly be offered exclusive customer assistance perks

Samsung Galaxy Fold is all set to launch in India on October 1, bringing the South Korean company's highly-ambitious foldable phone to the country. The company has sent out launch invites for an event on the first day of October, where the Galaxy Fold will be unveiled in all its redesigned glory for the Indian market. The Galaxy Fold, after having undergone some hardware tweaks to overcome its fragility issues, is set to hit the shelves on September 27 in the US, and will make it to the Indian market soon after.

At this point of time, there is no word how much the Samsung Galaxy Fold would cost in India, but it certainly won't be cheap. In fact, if the US price of Samsung's troubled foldable phone is anything to go by, the Galaxy Fold might be priced north of Rs. 1,40,000 in India. To recall, rival Huawei Mate X also witnessed delays in its launch following the Galaxy Fold fiasco and it is currently not clear when it will hit the market. Samsung's premium foldable phone is tipped to come with exclusive access to a specialised customer care service, which includes 24x7 online support and one-on-one interaction with Samsung's support personnel.

While the added amenities are definitely welcome, it appears that Samsung is taking a cautious approach with the Galaxy Fold's relaunch and wants buyers to be assured of quick solution to any issues that arise, given the phone's brief (read: problematic) history in the hands of reviewers. Among the notable design woes were the crease on the display and the Galaxy Fold's screen protector that many people happily peeled off, causing the flexible panel to malfunction, or go black in certain cases.

During our Galaxy Fold hands-on session at IFA 2019, we were told that the redesigned Galaxy Fold has a rim around the interior surface to protect the screen, and it also covers the edges of the layers that people mistakenly peeled off, despite the phone's manual advising them against doing so. The hinge has also been reinforced on the Galaxy Fold's updated avatar, and protective stoppers have been placed at the top and bottom of the hinge barrel to prevent small particles from making their way inside or under the panel itself.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications, Price in India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms
Samsung Galaxy Fold India Launch Confirmed for October 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  2. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display
  7. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
  9. Joker Movie Has a New Release Date in India
  10. Mario Kart Tour Is Now Finally Available on Android, iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Pro Max Beats Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Galaxy Note 10+ in a Battery Life Test: Video
  2. OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display
  3. Apple Music for Android Update Brings Chromecast Support, Real-Time Lyrics, Dark Mode
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold India Launch Confirmed for October 1
  5. Canon EOS M200 Launched, the Company's Latest Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera
  6. Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms
  7. Spotify Adds Two New Playlists - On Repeat and Repeat Rewind - That Highlight Your Favourite Tracks
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications
  9. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  10. Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Resumes With Optimisations in Tow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.