Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Fold China Launch Delayed Amid Reports of Display Issues

, 22 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold China Launch Delayed Amid Reports of Display Issues

Multiple reviewers have complained about Samsung Galaxy Fold display issues

Highlights

In some cases, the Samsung Galaxy Fold's display started flickering

There are also reports of bulges or display portions going blank

The issues raised their after just a few days of usage in some cases

Smartphone maker Samsung Electronics has postponed media events for its Galaxy Fold planned for this week in Hong Kong and Shanghai, a company official said, days after reviewers of the foldable handset reported defective samples.

The official did not elaborate on reasons or rescheduling.

Instead of plaudits ahead of the phone's launch on April 26 in the United States, the South Korean conglomerate has been blighted by technology journalists reporting breaks, bulges and blinking screens after using their samples for as little as a day.

Samsung said it received "a few" reports of damage to the displays of samples of the $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,38,200) handset, raising the spectre of the combustible Galaxy Note 7 three years ago which the firm ultimately pulled from shelves at a massive cost.

The reviewers' reports of broken screens went viral online and prompted the creation of hashtag #foldgate on Twitter.

Samsung has hailed the folding design as the future in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple iPhone in 2007. Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has also announced a folding handset, the Mate X.

The Samsung official on Monday said the firm was thoroughly investigating the damage reports as previously announced, and declined to comment on whether there would be any change to the US release date.

The firm plans to begin South Korean and European sales in May, and Chinese sales from an undisclosed date.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Shows Why Bran Stark Is Central to the War With the White Walkers
Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 Trailer — the Dead Are Already Here, but Nowhere to Be Seen
Samsung Galaxy Fold China Launch Delayed Amid Reports of Display Issues
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Recap: Phone Launches, Price Cuts, and Other Tech Stories From This Week
  2. Realme 3 Pro to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold China Launch Delayed Amid Reports of Display Issues
  4. Tata Sky Introduces New Regional Smart Plans, Starting at Rs. 206
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  6. Avengers: Endgame Ticket Bookings Are Now Live Across India
  7. AirPods (2nd Gen) Review
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. What Time Will Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Be Telecast in India?
  10. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.