Samsung Galaxy Fold proved to be a not-so-successful outing for the company, with display issues plaguing early adopters and prompting Samsung to re-launch it after design tweaks. But Samsung is already at work on its Galaxy Fold successor, and as per a new report, it might finally iron out some of the display woes that were spotted on Samsung's first foldable phone. Tentatively called the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung will reportedly employ an ultra-thin layer of glass on its upcoming foldable phone instead of a plastic layer that was used on the Galaxy Fold.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared that the Galaxy Fold 2 will utilise “an ultra-thin glass cover” instead of plastic, and will be the first phone in the world to do so. The “ultra-thin glass cover”, which has previously been called UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) solution in a separate report, will make the foldable display look flatter and also reduce the wrinkle. To recall, Samsung Galaxy Fold employs a flexible plastic layer that initially damaged the display when users mistakenly pulled it off.

And as we noticed in our experience with the Galaxy Fold, there is a prominent crease running vertically across the table that can be seen easily with naked eyes and also felt with fingers. Moreover, there were also reports that the plastic layer on the Galaxy Fold's display was soft and registered tiny dents due to fingernails. The ultra-thin glass cover will reportedly address the aforementioned concerns. However, using glass instead of plastic might make the foldable panel more fragile, and even increase the production cost.

As for the Galaxy Fold 2 itself, the phone is said to debut to debut alongside the Galaxy S11 in February next year, and might pack a 108-megapixel main camera. While we are yet to see any credible Galaxy Fold 2 design leaks, reports suggest that it will have a clamshell design and will fold along the horizontal axis akin to the Motorola Razr 2019. It is said to pack a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display, and a 1-inch cover display to display notifications and other quick action controls.

