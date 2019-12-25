Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Use Ultra Thin Glass Layer Instead of Plastic to Reduce the Display Crease

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Use Ultra-Thin Glass Layer Instead of Plastic to Reduce the Display Crease

The glass layer on the Galaxy Fold 2’s display is said to reduce the wrinkles on the outer panel and make it look flatter.

By | Updated: 25 December 2019 11:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Use Ultra-Thin Glass Layer Instead of Plastic to Reduce the Display Crease

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is said to go official in February next year.

Highlights
  • Galaxy Fold 2’s glass layer on its display might increase fragility
  • The phone is said to feature a vertically-folding clamshell design
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to pack a 108-megapixel camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold proved to be a not-so-successful outing for the company, with display issues plaguing early adopters and prompting Samsung to re-launch it after design tweaks. But Samsung is already at work on its Galaxy Fold successor, and as per a new report, it might finally iron out some of the display woes that were spotted on Samsung's first foldable phone. Tentatively called the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung will reportedly employ an ultra-thin layer of glass on its upcoming foldable phone instead of a plastic layer that was used on the Galaxy Fold.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared that the Galaxy Fold 2 will utilise “an ultra-thin glass cover” instead of plastic, and will be the first phone in the world to do so. The “ultra-thin glass cover”, which has previously been called UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) solution in a separate report, will make the foldable display look flatter and also reduce the wrinkle. To recall, Samsung Galaxy Fold employs a flexible plastic layer that initially damaged the display when users mistakenly pulled it off.

And as we noticed in our experience with the Galaxy Fold, there is a prominent crease running vertically across the table that can be seen easily with naked eyes and also felt with fingers. Moreover, there were also reports that the plastic layer on the Galaxy Fold's display was soft and registered tiny dents due to fingernails. The ultra-thin glass cover will reportedly address the aforementioned concerns. However, using glass instead of plastic might make the foldable panel more fragile, and even increase the production cost. 

As for the Galaxy Fold 2 itself, the phone is said to debut to debut alongside the Galaxy S11 in February next year, and might pack a 108-megapixel main camera. While we are yet to see any credible Galaxy Fold 2 design leaks, reports suggest that it will have a clamshell design and will fold along the horizontal axis akin to the Motorola Razr 2019. It is said to pack a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display, and a 1-inch cover display to display notifications and other quick action controls.

Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy Fold Successor Said to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera, 5x Zoom Support

Samsung's Next Foldable Smartphone Could Feature a Vertically Foldable Design With 6.7-inch Display

Samsung Foldable Phone With Clamshell Design May Just Have Been Spotted in a Support Page Listing

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Sony Can't Make Image Sensors Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Use Ultra-Thin Glass Layer Instead of Plastic to Reduce the Display Crease
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  2. CAA Protests: Janhvi, Johar, Kashyap on What Artists Should, Shouldn’t Do
  3. 40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered
  4. Realme X50 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Set to Launch on January 7
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  7. It Takes a Tech Village to Track Santa on Christmas Eve
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. Vivo Y11 (2019) With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone XR Was Top-Selling Smartphone Worldwide in Q3 2019: Counterpoint Research
  2. Nokia TA-1213 Passes Bluetooth Certification, May Launch as Nokia 1.3
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Use Ultra-Thin Glass Layer Instead of Plastic to Reduce the Display Crease
  4. Holiday Season 2019: Google Celebrates Arrival of Holidays With Special Christmas Doodle
  5. Sony Can't Make Image Sensors Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand
  6. Realme X50 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC Set to Launch on January 7, Company Reveals
  7. Uber Co-Founder Travis Kalanick Severs Last Ties to Company, Will Focus on 'Ghost Kitchens'
  8. MSI Creator 17 Laptop With Mini-LED Display to Be Launched at CES 2020
  9. Malware Broker Behind US Hacks Now Teaching Computer Skills in China
  10. BSNL Christmas and New Year Offer Adds Additional 60 Days Validity to Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.