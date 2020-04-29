Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is reported to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series later this year. A fresh leak suggests that the phone will sport a triple camera setup identical to the Galaxy S20. Furthermore, it is reported to have two selfie cameras – one situated on the secondary exterior display, and one inside the fold. Both of them will be integrated into the phone in a hole-punch design format. The phone's price has also been leaked alongside, and it is expected to be cheaper than the vanilla Galaxy Fold launched last year.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) shared a series of tweets revealing key details about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. He suggests that the foldable phone will have a triple camera setup at the back which will include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 16-megpapixel sensor. It will support dual optical image stabilisation as well. if this leak is true, then the camera setup is essentially identical to what we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy S20 phone launched on February.

Young claims that the price of the phone will be cheaper than that of the original Galaxy Fold. It will be priced between $1,880 - $1895 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), even though it comes with a bigger display up front, better cameras, S Pen and 5G support. This could make the Galaxy Fold 2 more appealing than the first foldable phone. Furthermore, Young reiterates that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 10 in August. He expects shipments should begin in September.

A separate MyDrivers report suggests the same camera specifications at the back, while it also reveals that the phone will have two hole-punch selfie camera – one on the Side-A small screen, and another on the foldable panel. Samsung was expected to introduce under screen camera sensors on the Galaxy Fold 2, but due to the current supply chain issues, it has decided to go with the hole-punch design.

Last week, Young had leaked that the Galaxy Fold 2 may feature a 7.59-inch (1689x2213 pixels) LTPO foldable display with DPI 372 and 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a bigger 6.23-inch (819x2267 pixels) LTPS OLED front display with 60Hz refresh rate. He tipped that the phone will integrate an S Pen, and brings the ultra-thin glass cover seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Past leaks also suggest that the Samsung foldable phone may be launched in Martian Green and Astro Blue colour options.